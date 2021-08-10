Priambada Junior

homey — Stats Page UI/UX Design

homey — Stats Page UI/UX Design
Hi everyone! 👋

👆🏻 Stats page for homey UI/UX. Homey is an all-in-one app to control all your appliances at home (lights, AC, TV, and other devices).

🌊 The animation shows the power usage in one day. It will fill up the entire screen when the user reaches the maximum usage target he/she set before.

The landing page, home page, and settings page are still in progress. I'll keep you updated.

Kindly give your feedback about this. I'd love to hear from you. God bless and thank you!

Try to press "L" on your keyboard! 😉

