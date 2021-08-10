Youtube Tutorials - Learn to Animate a Simple Ice Cream Cone

Hello everyone!

Welcome back to another tutorial. This week, I wanted to share another Clip Studio Paint tutorial. Today, we are going to learn how to animate a simple GIF using the software. Once you find your way through the interface, it is actually quite simple to work with! Hope you find it helpful! Watch the tutorial here:

https://youtu.be/yJA_JCRYtuE

If you want to find me on GIPHY - you can find me at:

https://giphy.com/jenfromtheblock