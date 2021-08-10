Creative Studio Vlog 029 - Finding Inspiration and All the Food

Hi everyone!

Welcome back to the studio vlog! You can watch it here: https://youtu.be/F4sOom635YQ This month's vlog chronicles some foodie adventures I had as well as highlights some ways that I seek inspiration for work - especially during this time where I want to still be mindful of safety and what not due to the pandemic - even if things are "starting to open up" and people are allowed to go sans masks. So, I keep it local and low key and I make it a point to find inspiration and joy in the simple things around me. One BIG thing that brings joy to our family is FOOD! This vlog highlights some fun places that we have slowly started to venture to. Keep in mind this is over almost a month a half of footage and in that time we only went to a handful of places - so I am still sticking to being at home or out in nature where we can distance, but I am slowly working through that fear and trying to find a "new normal" for our family. I hope you find it fun, and that it inspires you to try some new foods or take that adventure to that cultural grocery store in your neighborhood or try out that new restaurant - even if its just for take out. Thanks so much for coming along on this journey with me and thank you for your support!

-

Jen