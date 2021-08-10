Youtube Tutorial - Learn to Design Stickers with the Silhouette

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
In my latest Youtube Tutorial, I’ll be guiding you through my creative process for making stickers at home using the silhouette portrait. It’s a lot easier than it seems! We will go through my process from art work, to exporting, loading to the software, printing and cutting with the machine. You can watch the tutorial here: https://youtu.be/JDgJe8EQDPU
If you don’t have a silhouette, but do have a Cricut machine - I do have a class over on skillshare that shows my process using the Cricut. Watch the class here: https://skl.sh/2IXCWyO