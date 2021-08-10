LandyCooL

If Brawl Stars is a puzzle game

If Brawl Stars is a puzzle game logo ui illustration icon gameui cartoon b3d puzzle puzzlegame 3d brawlstars blender
Made in Blender
Render in Eevee
刚刚开始学blender 好复杂！但是好刺激！
I have more cool stuff in my twitter
https://twitter.com/landycoo1

Posted on Aug 10, 2021
