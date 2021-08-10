Clair Olarenshaw

Website Design for Unique Health Products

Website Design for Unique Health Products branding website ui
Website design • Brand style guide creation

I took the existing pink Unique logo and ran with creating a vibrant on-trend style for the brand. I created a style guide and rolled the new look out over the website, marketing materials and signage.

Posted on Aug 10, 2021
