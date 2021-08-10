Website Design for Unique Health Products

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Website design • Brand style guide creation
I took the existing pink Unique logo and ran with creating a vibrant on-trend style for the brand. I created a style guide and rolled the new look out over the website, marketing materials and signage.