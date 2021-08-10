AM' music web home screen

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Quiet the colour pallet I have going on here 😊
I rarely play with this many colours in one design, mainly because I'm intimidated with too many colours, but I must say it all came together pretty well!
The negative space and the black type face definitely anchored the colours all together.
Navigation bar on the left with an additional white layered container with 50% opacity brings forward the background images yet settle enough so the foreground icons are still legible.