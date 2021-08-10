The Whole Foodies - Branding & Packaging

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Logo design, packaging design, website and photography styling for social media content.
The Whole Foodies brief was to create a bright and bold brand and packaging for a natural pantry staple which is brand driven by passion and love for nourishing, real food essentials made with wholesome ingredients.
I started this project from initial logo development through to packaging and then to full art direction with photographer to achieve required website and social media imagery.