Clair Olarenshaw

The Whole Foodies - Branding & Packaging

Clair Olarenshaw
Clair Olarenshaw
  • Save
The Whole Foodies - Branding & Packaging packaging design typography logo illustration branding
Download color palette

Logo design, packaging design, website and photography styling for social media content.

The Whole Foodies brief was to create a bright and bold brand and packaging for a natural pantry staple which is brand driven by passion and love for nourishing, real food essentials made with wholesome ingredients.

I started this project from initial logo development through to packaging and then to full art direction with photographer to achieve required website and social media imagery.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 10, 2021
Clair Olarenshaw
Clair Olarenshaw

More by Clair Olarenshaw

View profile
    • Like