Illustrations for wall graphics

Illustrations for wall graphics branding typography illustration
Typography & Illustration

I created these branding marques to reflect the core messages of the Salsas brand. They were applied to packaging, screen printed on store walls and staff t-shirts.

Posted on Aug 10, 2021
