The Whole Boodies - Branding & Packaging

packaging typography branding logo illustration design
Logo design • packaging concept design and layout • website and photography styling for social media content and website.

The Whole Boodies range encapsulates products across the hair care, body care and oral care categories using naturally cleansing and moisturising ingredients to offer quality products that are free from harsh chemicals.

I started this project from initial logo development through to packaging and then to full art direction with photographer to achieve required website and social media imagery.

Posted on Aug 10, 2021
