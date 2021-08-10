Peter Garcia

Clean & Minimalist Architectural website

Clean & Minimalist Architectural website design ux homepage minimalist web design clean webdesign ui
Today, we will be creating a full architectural website from start to finish, and I will be giving you tips and tricks on how to speed up your process when working with Adobe XD, and creating beautiful websites.

You can watch how I created this video from here:
https://youtu.be/9zbY0g7UIPc

Posted on Aug 10, 2021
