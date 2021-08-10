C. Activated Charcoal Powder Branding and Packaging

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
With a soft matte leather lid and glossy leather trim, this Activated Charcoal packaging is as sleek as they come. Placed under a spotlight to highlight the metallic silver text on the label which appears a subtle grey when out of direct light.
This project was 3D modelled in Rhino, edited in Adobe illustrator and the black marble background & lighting effect were completed in Adobe Photoshop.
The logo has been kept simple and geometric.