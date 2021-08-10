C. Activated Charcoal Powder Branding and Packaging

With a soft matte leather lid and glossy leather trim, this Activated Charcoal packaging is as sleek as they come. Placed under a spotlight to highlight the metallic silver text on the label which appears a subtle grey when out of direct light.

This project was 3D modelled in Rhino, edited in Adobe illustrator and the black marble background & lighting effect were completed in Adobe Photoshop.

The logo has been kept simple and geometric.