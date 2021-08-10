Jono Yuen

Sharko!

Sharko! vr game digital art game art game character shark character sketch character design vr illustration
Introducing Sharko! The newest fighter in SXVA Legends, a VR All-star Brawler game.

Check out Sharko here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/123924485/SXVA-Legends-VR-Game-Character-design

