Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kristijan Korman

Esports agency landing page

Kristijan Korman
Kristijan Korman
Hire Me
  • Save
Esports agency landing page gaming figma ui
Download color palette

This is one of example pages I have created for one real project I am working on. The website will have full overview with the leaderboard, user profile, statistics and so on.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 11, 2021
Kristijan Korman
Kristijan Korman
Hey you, this is my portfolio. Thanks for checking it out :)
Hire Me

More by Kristijan Korman

View profile
    • Like