Iris Cai

Wayfarer Travel Landing Page

Iris Cai
Iris Cai
  • Save
Wayfarer Travel Landing Page graphic design travel site branding travel landing page ui
Download color palette

Landing page is one of my favorite things to design. Kept the information on this one pretty minimal. I'm happy to receive any feedback!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 10, 2021
Iris Cai
Iris Cai

More by Iris Cai

View profile
    • Like