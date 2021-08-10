Rahul sharma

Keepsafe. Item Insurance app

Keepsafe. Item Insurance app
Concept designs for an item insurance application. Users would create an inventory of their valuable items and through the app have a record of when they were purchased, and if the item could be insured incase of theft.

Posted on Aug 10, 2021
