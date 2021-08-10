So the task for #DailyUI #015 was an On/Off Switch, and it was (as always) up to us to figure out for what and how it should work.

While thinking about different switches and how to design some with a practical use to show of my best skills in learning UX/UI, I honestly went in a totally different direction.

I wanted to play around with Figma drawing tools and to get to know them better so I decided to just draw everything for both frames and implement a Switch on each one. Decided to use a campfire and mountains as a theme and draw a version for the "On" state and another one of course for the "Off" state. Both are very similar, besides the obvious Camp fire being lit on the "On" frame but I also did some subtle changes to every layer and piece of frame to better represent the dark and light mode.

Maybe some of you will have some ideas for what this switch could be used and I really hope you like it. :D