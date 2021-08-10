🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
After about 3 months of working hard on this and prototyping the style, I can proudly present my newest commisioned logo, The Cozy Bluejay. Austin came to me looking to rebrand into something more friendly and less nerdy. I think we succeeded in achieving what he had in mind, and the style he was looking for. As always don't forget to like this post, and check me out on instagram.