Namik Durakovic

Countdown Timer

Namik Durakovic
Namik Durakovic
  • Save
Countdown Timer solar eclipse countdown timer countdown timer 014 uxui uxdesign vector uidesign illustration figma dailyui design branding logo graphic design ui
Download color palette

Did a very very simple Countdown Timer for #DailyUI #014. The timer counts down days until the 2021 December Solar eclipse. Used an eclipse image for background and set the timer and fonts in the highest contrast.

Namik Durakovic
Namik Durakovic

More by Namik Durakovic

View profile
    • Like