Amanda Wright

Day 22 of the 30 day flat design challenge!

flat design illustration design figma
I would be lost without the mask tool 😂

Envatotuts+ Yulia Sokolova: https://design.tutsplus.com/tutorials/how-to-create-stylish-flat-space-icons-in-adobe-photoshop--cms-22984

Posted on Aug 10, 2021
