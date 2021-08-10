Jeffrey Leong

COVID Vaccine Booking app

COVID Vaccine Booking app illustration ui ux creative branding design branding design
An interview assignment to design a UI for COVID Vaccine Booking app. Please have a look at my design and let me know your thoughts and feel free to share your ideas and also comment

Posted on Aug 10, 2021
