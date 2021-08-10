Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mother nature

Mother nature app vector ui ux typography logo graphic design design branding
Nature web concept/mockup.
photo from Google.
Saw the reflection text somewhere and had to give this effect a try.

Together the text effect and the image blended seamlessly. The image itself was already dark and blue so I went with an opposite colour to highlight some of the assets for legibility purposes and easier to navigate.

Posted on Aug 10, 2021
