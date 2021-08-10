Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
The River Network Logo

The River Network Logo lines river r church logo minimal icon branding logo
The River Network is the church-planting arm of Crossroads Church in Pittsburgh, PA. Based on Ezekiel 47:9 (“where the river flows everything will live..."), The River Network's purpose is to start and strengthen churches both in the US and globally through relational discipleship.

Posted on Aug 10, 2021
