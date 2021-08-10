Rose Skin Tonic Landing Page

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Clean & minimal landing page design for an organic rose water skin tonic. With a rose quartz stopper shaped like a single petal for Gua Sha treatments, it doubles as an applicator for when the product is used as a scent rather than a toner.
The simple white and grey gradient background compliments the pink tones of the bottle which are echoed in the selected menu option.