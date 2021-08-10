Aleezay H

Rose Skin Tonic Landing Page

Clean & minimal landing page design for an organic rose water skin tonic. With a rose quartz stopper shaped like a single petal for Gua Sha treatments, it doubles as an applicator for when the product is used as a scent rather than a toner.

The simple white and grey gradient background compliments the pink tones of the bottle which are echoed in the selected menu option.

