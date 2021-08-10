Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Branding | Bayside Mechanical | Logo Design

Branding | Bayside Mechanical | Logo Design
Bayside Mechanical is a business that works with heating and cooling systems. I wanted to stray away from adding separate hot and cold elements, as is typical for a business like this. I wanted to focus on one idea. I used the form of a lower case "b" and gave it the illusion of spinning like a fan, since fans are consistent with heating AND cooling.

Posted on Aug 10, 2021
