Branding | Bayside Mechanical | Logo Design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Bayside Mechanical is a business that works with heating and cooling systems. I wanted to stray away from adding separate hot and cold elements, as is typical for a business like this. I wanted to focus on one idea. I used the form of a lower case "b" and gave it the illusion of spinning like a fan, since fans are consistent with heating AND cooling.