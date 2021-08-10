🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Hi Everyone! Here is the latest shot from a food donation app I've been working on. Would love some feedback!
I wanted to design something for social good in my community of San Francisco.
1 in 4 people are at risk for hunger in SF.
Over 50 million people suffer from food insecurity in the United States alone.
1/3 of all food produced in the world is wasted.
This app is designed to connect local businesses and restaurants to neighboring food kitchens and donation centers. Both eliminating food waste, and feeding our community!
I am fairly new at UX and would love feedback. Let me know what you think! 🤗