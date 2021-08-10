Ahlauna Aska

Vaccine App

Ahlauna Aska
Ahlauna Aska
  • Save
Vaccine App design vaccine covid mobile design ui
Download color palette

Hey, guys! Super excited.
I am very happy to share my new Vaccine Mobile App Design. I tried to create a trendy design style and colourful educational app.

Hope you enjoyed it.
Thank you ✌️

Instagram :https://www.instagram.com/bayhaqi013/
Linkedin :https://www.linkedin.com/in/ahlauna-aska-bayhaqi-07605b214

#uidesign #userinterface #mobileapp #vaccine #covid19

View all tags
Posted on Aug 10, 2021
Ahlauna Aska
Ahlauna Aska

More by Ahlauna Aska

View profile
    • Like