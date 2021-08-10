Rob Daniels

Branding | Town of Wasaga Beach | Variations

Rob Daniels
Rob Daniels
  • Save
Branding | Town of Wasaga Beach | Variations town municipal icon flat logo branding
Download color palette

Some variations for the Wasaga Beach logo. Making sure the mark is versatile enough to be applied to anything.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 10, 2021
Rob Daniels
Rob Daniels

More by Rob Daniels

View profile
    • Like