Sauza Tequila Logo Illustrated by Steven Noble

Turner Duckwort, a design agency in San Francisco, called upon the illustration skills of Steven Noble to create a custom illustration brandmark of Sauza Tequila that includes their famous roosters for their corporate identity. Sauza Tequila was founded back in 1873. The symbolic iconic elements are found throughout the crest with agave plants, roosters and the two letters S and T stamped in the middle. The illustration was hand-etched and supplied digitally.