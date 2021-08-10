Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Molten Oddish

Molten Oddish concept molten pokemon shiny orange blue purple pink fire oddish smile sticker design flat illustration icon vector
Fire Oddish... Hot Oddish... Hottish? Idk. Oddish has always been my favorite pokemon and fire type was always my favorite, so why not combine them? This was really fun to make and I hope you like it!

Feedback is always welcome! 😊

