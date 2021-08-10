Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
sami

Kayi room

sami
sami
  • Save
Kayi room minimal design decoration isometric room
Download color palette

I tried to draw this isometric room better based on feedbacks i got from game dev discord servers 😅, I added the things I love; pillow near the window, the Kayi flag (ertugrul) and the ball chair. Hope you like it.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 10, 2021
sami
sami

More by sami

View profile
    • Like