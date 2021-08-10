Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Snake | Typographical Project

Snake | Typographical Project
This project that began in early October was based around the idea of designing a typographical poster for the word “Snake”, by the way of a visual style that combines minimalism and simplicity together.

To see the full project, be sure to head over to my Behance blog :)

Posted on Aug 10, 2021
