CG Curated Poster Collection

Assisted Tax Poster
Capturing a year of work in abstract, yet meaningful art, these posters celebrate 2021. They capture and preserve a moment in time for Intuit TurboTax, TurboTax Live, and Mint. Employees can reflect on their past work, and be inspired for the future.
Design: Benjamin Myers // @olebenj
Art Direction: Kristen Haas // @kristenhaas
Content: Rob Jacques
Leadership: Cesar Villegas, Lance Williams