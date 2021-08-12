CG Curated Poster Collection

Mint Poster

Capturing a year of work in abstract, yet meaningful art, these posters celebrate 2021. They capture and preserve a moment in time for Intuit TurboTax, TurboTax Live, and Mint. Employees can reflect on their past work, and be inspired for the future.

Credits

Design: Benjamin Myers // @olebenj

Art Direction: Kristen Haas // @kristenhaas

Content: Rob Jacques

Leadership: Cesar Villegas, Lance Williams