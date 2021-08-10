Feberwidiy

Moreles Web Design - Learning Platform for Non-Formal Education

Moreles Web Design - Learning Platform for Non-Formal Education education e-learning design ux branding web concept web design ui
Hi, this is web design for moreles.id

Moreles.id is a Learning Platform for Non-Formal Education students on Digital Creative Skills. Students can learn about design, videography, and office software to improve their skills to get more and more job opportunities.

Posted on Aug 10, 2021
