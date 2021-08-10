Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Motorbike App interface

Motorbike App interface app illustration ux typography design branding logo graphic design ui
Let me know if you guys like this :)
For anyone who might be curious about the background texture, it’s created in ai with the blend option tool.

It was really hard deciding the main colour for this one, because all of the colour combinations all worked really well with this design. Black and red, black and blue, yellow, orange, purple, pink... hope I made the right choice!

Posted on Aug 10, 2021
