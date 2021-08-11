Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
CG Curated Poster Collection

Sean Serrano for Intuit Design
  1. Core DIY Tax Poster 1.jpg
  2. Core DIY Tax Poster 2.jpg
  3. Core DIY Tax Poster 3.jpg

Core DIY Tax Poster

Capturing a year of work in abstract, yet meaningful art, these posters celebrate 2021. They capture and preserve a moment in time for Intuit TurboTax, TurboTax Live, and Mint. Employees can reflect on their past work, and be inspired for the future.

Credits
Design: Benjamin Myers // @olebenj
Art Direction: Kristen Haas // @kristenhaas
Content: Rob Jacques
Leadership: Cesar Villegas, Lance Williams

