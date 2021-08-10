Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Thales Lindberg

web design: landing page

web design: landing page synth design cards ui card uidesign landingpage ui
Hello guys,

Check out my latest exploration work mixing glassmorphism and some synth wave vibe 🤍✨
Feel free to have any feedback, it'll be highly appreciated.

I am available for work :)
You can reach me at:
thaleslindberg@gmail.com

Posted on Aug 10, 2021
