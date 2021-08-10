Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Angie May

Digital Therapeutics Alliance - Website and Mobile Design

Angie May
Angie May
Digital Therapeutics Alliance - Website and Mobile Design web design animation hero responsive gradients medical illustration ux branding therapeutics clean design homepage colorful ui interaction mobile website landing page landing
  1. dta-dribbble.mp4
  2. dta-desktop-mobile-dribbble.jpg
  3. hp-desktop-1600px.jpg

Hello Dribbblers, this is the landing page for Digital Therapeutics Alliance.

I had a lot of fun working with this client on the branding and website UX/UI. If you like what you see, don't forget the press the ❤️ icon and follow me Dribbble.

Angie May
Angie May
