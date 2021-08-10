Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tiamiyu Mubarak

Pop up page

Tiamiyu Mubarak
Tiamiyu Mubarak
  • Save
Pop up page pop up product design product designer ui inspiration uitrends user interface designer user interface design design ux ui
Download color palette

50 Days design challenge

Day 16: Pop up overlay

A pop-up is a graphical user interface (GUI) display area, usually a small window, that suddenly appears ("pops up") in the foreground of the visual interface..

Tiamiyu Mubarak
Tiamiyu Mubarak

More by Tiamiyu Mubarak

View profile
    • Like