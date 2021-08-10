DailyUI #025 - TV App - My list of Studio Ghibli

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Day 25 of the Daily UI challenge :)
I wasn't particularly feeling today's prompt of TV app - I actually find Netflix or Amazon Video home pages really overwhelming. I find safety in the "my list" section, and also wished all the film covers looked consistent and somewhat artsy...
Shout out to Posteritty (https://www.posteritty.com/studio-ghibli/) for their poster art that helped me create this shot.