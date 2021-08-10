Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mily Sin

DailyUI #025 - TV App - My list of Studio Ghibli

Mily Sin
Mily Sin
  • Save
DailyUI #025 - TV App - My list of Studio Ghibli studio ghibli tv app app tv daily 025 dailyui025 dailyui ux ui daily ui
Download color palette

Day 25 of the Daily UI challenge :)

I wasn't particularly feeling today's prompt of TV app - I actually find Netflix or Amazon Video home pages really overwhelming. I find safety in the "my list" section, and also wished all the film covers looked consistent and somewhat artsy...

Shout out to Posteritty (https://www.posteritty.com/studio-ghibli/) for their poster art that helped me create this shot.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 10, 2021
Mily Sin
Mily Sin

More by Mily Sin

View profile
    • Like