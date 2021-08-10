Alexa Edgerton

Disneyland Snacks Illustration

Disneyland Snacks Illustration candy apple apple corndog ice cream pretzel snacks food disneyland disney vector illustration branding design typography
Having a little funny doodling my favorite Disneyland snacks, that I haven't had in a very, VERY long time. Yum.

Designer & lettering artist in Long Beach, California.
