Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jeremiah Shaw

Still Life in Crete

Jeremiah Shaw
Jeremiah Shaw
Hire Me
  • Save
Still Life in Crete nft render architecture greece crete still life statue illustration c4d 3d
Download color palette

Inspired by art and architecture from a recent trip to Crete.

NFT available on Foundation

View all tags
Posted on Aug 10, 2021
Jeremiah Shaw
Jeremiah Shaw
Making geos in a bread closet.
Hire Me

More by Jeremiah Shaw

View profile
    • Like