Neumorphism Profile Card Design

Neumorphism Profile Card Design ux illustration website design branding graphic design ui
Profile card designed for free sharing. Figma link and bootstrap design code is available on my website.
Grab the code from here https://codepen.io/fidrwui/full/MWmLWJw

Posted on Aug 10, 2021
