Ana Torres

Logo - Blackpink Union Official

Ana Torres
Ana Torres
  • Save
Logo - Blackpink Union Official design blackpink graphic design logo branding
Download color palette

This logo was created for Blackpink Union Official, the mother fanbase of the collaborative union of Blackpink fanbases around the world.

I hope Blinks enjoy it! *for those who aren't familiar with kpop, that's how Blackpink's fans are called :)*

View all tags
Posted on Aug 10, 2021
Ana Torres
Ana Torres

More by Ana Torres

View profile
    • Like