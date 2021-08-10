Logo - Blackpink Union Official

Trending designs to inspire you
This logo was created for Blackpink Union Official, the mother fanbase of the collaborative union of Blackpink fanbases around the world.
I hope Blinks enjoy it! *for those who aren't familiar with kpop, that's how Blackpink's fans are called :)*