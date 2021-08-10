Michael Zheng

YourTable Login screen

Michael Zheng
Michael Zheng
  • Save
YourTable Login screen typography ux design graphic design branding logo ui
Download color palette

YourTable, building connections one table at a time.
Photo creds to Freepik!
Tried out the frosted glass effect with YT logo, let me know what you think of this!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 10, 2021
Michael Zheng
Michael Zheng

More by Michael Zheng

View profile
    • Like