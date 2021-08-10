Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Go Fast Campers

Go Fast Campers technical illustration
I worked with GFC to create this technical illustration of bar spacing requirements. Was provided raw data and a few photos, then iterated through design layouts and details to determine the best way to convey the concepts within the data.

