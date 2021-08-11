Adopt me mobile app

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey all,
A friend of mine took me a few weeks ago to feed the animals at the social nursery. And that was just the beginning of our work together. We spent more than 3 hours there, and I felt so sorry for these animals - both cats and dogs, that I thought I would take the rest of the kennel to my home. Fortunately, a friend stopped it in time. :)
He showed me at that moment a big problem - many animals need a new home. And he suggested a collaboration - he will write code and program applications, but he needs a designer. As you already understood - I agreed. Moreover, it was an exciting project since we were hired by an organization that supported this nursery.
The problem that I faced right away was how to make people understand that this particular pet can become a part of their family?
I thought for a long time and came up with an idea - a mix of illustrations and photographs in a specific style. We worked for a very long time and tested the application for a focus group - some of the animals have already found a home while people gave their feedback on the UX part, and we understand that the application works. My message is that before you buy a cute thoroughbred puppy for all the money in the world, think about what you can give a family to an adult and well-bred animal and not worry about the stage of upbringing.
Design — Figma
Illustrations — Procreate
Animation — AE
************
💌 I am open to new projects! hey@migulko.cz
************
Instagram | Linkedin | AE+Sketch templates
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.