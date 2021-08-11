Adopt me mobile app

Hey all,

A friend of mine took me a few weeks ago to feed the animals at the social nursery. And that was just the beginning of our work together. We spent more than 3 hours there, and I felt so sorry for these animals - both cats and dogs, that I thought I would take the rest of the kennel to my home. Fortunately, a friend stopped it in time. :)

He showed me at that moment a big problem - many animals need a new home. And he suggested a collaboration - he will write code and program applications, but he needs a designer. As you already understood - I agreed. Moreover, it was an exciting project since we were hired by an organization that supported this nursery.

The problem that I faced right away was how to make people understand that this particular pet can become a part of their family?

I thought for a long time and came up with an idea - a mix of illustrations and photographs in a specific style. We worked for a very long time and tested the application for a focus group - some of the animals have already found a home while people gave their feedback on the UX part, and we understand that the application works. My message is that before you buy a cute thoroughbred puppy for all the money in the world, think about what you can give a family to an adult and well-bred animal and not worry about the stage of upbringing.

Design — Figma

Illustrations — Procreate

Animation — AE

