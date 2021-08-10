Mah D Hasan

Brand Logo Design

Mah D Hasan
Mah D Hasan
  • Save
Brand Logo Design wordmark logo font logo logotype illustraion graphic design branding logo
Download color palette

Finally Created my personal branding logo. I tried to as simple as possible hopefully this will serve me a long time .
#Insights
My thought behind it was simple had to put M,H & Designs in a single cell and after many many attempts this was the product with designs seems like shadow.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 10, 2021
Mah D Hasan
Mah D Hasan

More by Mah D Hasan

View profile
    • Like