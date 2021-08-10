Tyrique Just getting started

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tyrique

graphic design branding design
Quick snapshot of two pictures I designed featuring my twin bro Tyrique. My twin brother is a full time grad students studying to be a creative writer while also posting podcast episodes called "My New Apartment". His grind don't stop which motivates me to continue as well

Posted on Aug 10, 2021
